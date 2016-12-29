French media highlights Vietnam’s stock market

Illustrative photo (Photo: VNA)

– The French daily newspaper “Les Echos” on December 28 hailed the development of Vietnam’s stock market.

The newspaper said the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange’s main index is up 16 percent in 2016. With this continuous growth, Vietnam’s stock market will record five years growing up.

The stock market of Vietnam has grown 97 percent since 2012 despite the big shadow of China and it will likely enjoy growth for five years in a row.

The newspaper also saw the Vietnam’s stock market to grow at 6.5 percent in 2017.

The stock market of the Southeast Asian country has benefited from loosened monetary policy, flexible financial policy and price competitiveness, along with the increase of foreign investment, according to the newspaper.

It is also supported by the Initial Public Offering (IPO) of many State-owned companies, including those rated highly by experts and investors, such as Vinamilk, Vinatex and Vietnam Airlines.

However, Les Echos also noted that public debt, budget deficit and dependence on export as well as the uncertainty of the Trans Pacific Partnership (TPP) Agreement will likely affect Vietnam’s economy and stock market.-VNA