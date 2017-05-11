Former French Ambassador to Vietnam Jean-Noel Poirier (Photo:VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son presented the Friendship Medal to former French Ambassador to Vietnam Jean-Noel Poirier at a ceremony in Hanoi on May 11.

The noble award constitutes the recognition of the former ambassador’s efforts and contributions to strengthening the Vietnam – France strategic partnership in politics, foreign affairs, national defence, economy, science, culture and education, said Deputy Minister Son.

Expressing thanks to the Vietnamese State, Jean-Noel Poirier pledged to continue contributing to further enhancing the relations between Vietnam and France.-VNA