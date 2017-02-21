Friendship order bestowed upon RoK governor

Scene at the ceremony (Photo: VNA)

– Kim Kwan-Yong, Governor of Gyeongsangbuk-do province in the Republic of Korea (RoK), was awarded the Vietnamese President’s Friendship Order at a ceremony held in the northern province of Thai Nguyen on February 20.The honour was bestowed to recognize the governor’s significant contributions to boosting the relations between his province and its Vietnamese twin locality Thai Nguyen.Speaking at the event, Kim Kwan-Yong expressed his gratitude to receive the order and his delight toward growing ties between Vietnam and the RoK in politics, international cooperation and trade over the past 25 years.Thai Nguyen established a twinning relationship with Gyeongsangbuk-do in 2005, with bilateral engagements focusing on tourism, culture and rural development.Gyeongsangbuk-do has supported the building of the Semaul village after the Korean model, health facilities and schools in Thai Nguyen.-VNA