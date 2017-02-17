Frozen shrimp exports to RoK must undergo quarantine

Illustrative image (Source: kinhtenongthon.com.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – Frozen shrimp exported to the Republic of Korea (RoK) from member countries of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), including Vietnam, must undergo quarantine checks before shipping to the market.



This was stated in new regulations under the country’s law on fishery disease management.



The RoK Embassy in Vietnam has delivered an announcement about these new regulations from the country’s Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries to Vietnam's Ministry of Industry and Trade because Vietnam, a WTO member country, has been exporting shrimp to the RoK for many years.



The RoK has added frozen shrimp products to the list of seafood products that must undergo quarantine checks before entering the country from April 1, 2017. At present, frozen abalone and oyster are required to undergo quarantine checks before being exported to the country.



The RoK has recognised six centres in Vietnam that qualify to undertake quarantine checks on seafood products exported to the country. From April 1, the centres must cooperate with the RoK's relevant offices to implement quarantine checks on Vietnamese frozen shrimp products, chinhphu.vn reported.



Subsequently, the centres should update local seafood exporters with the new regulations to avoid mistakes while exporting seafood to the RoK.-VNA