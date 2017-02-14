Garment exports to US, Japan hit 15 billion USD in 2016

Illustrative image (Photo enternews.vn)

– The US and Japan imported 15 billion USD worth of garment and textile products from Vietnam in 2016, according to the Vietnam Textile and Apparel Association (Vitas).The figure accounted for 53.5 percent of the garment and textile sector’s export turnover of 28.3 billion USD last year.The association said that to fulfill the target of earning 30 billion USD from exports this year, the sector will continue boosting shipments to the US and Japan, with a view to maintaining an export growth of 6 percent in these markets.In 2016, Vietnam’s apparel saw lower than expected results, with 28.3 billion USD in exports, meeting about 90 percent of the set target and up 5.7 percent year on year.Vitas attributed the low export turnover to a lack of export orders due to fierce competition from foreign textile and garment producers, while global demands declined.-VNA