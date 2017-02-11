German ensemble to present Urban String music

Resonanz Ensemble will present their Urban String concert in Hanoi on February 13. (Photo courtesy of Goethe Institute)

Hanoi (VNA) - The German Resonanz Ensemble will present their Urban String concert in Hanoi on February 13 as part of their Asian tour.



Founded in 1994, Resonanz Ensemble is a string ensemble of 18 members. Since its inception, it has been seen as one of the leading groups of its kind in Europe with its innovative repertoire and artistic quality. The ensemble’s musicians have bridged the gap between traditional and contemporary music with their lively interpretation of old masterpieces in dialogue with contemporary compositions.



The ensemble has been organised in a democratic manner and works without a permanent conductor. However, partner artists like Tabea Zimmermann, conductor Riccardo Minasi and cellist Jean-Guihen Queyras have worked with the ensemble as artists in residence. For the 2016/17 season, Argentinean conductor and composer Emilio Pomarico has played this role.



In 2014, Ensemble Resonanz opened a concert hall called “Resonanzraum” in a former bunker in the heart of the entertainment district St. Pauli. There, the group performs the monthly concert series Urban String, combining both classical and new music.



Since the beginning of January, the internationally celebrated ensemble has toured Southeast Asia with this well-received concert series.



Local DJs will complement the programme, so each concert will be a unique experience. In Hanoi, Vietnamese DJ Le Nam Khanh (aka NK’) will join the ensemble.



DJ NK’ started to publish his tracks on SoundCloud just a year ago. Within a short time, his music reached more than 100,000 listeners. As his production ranges from bangers to downtempo tracks, combining different genres into one, he proves his creativity can break any musical barriers.



A member of Beastmode, a group of young artists and producers based in Hanoi, last October, Khanh has also co-founded the music collective “Hood from Within”, which specialises in future bass, a sub-genre of bass music.



The concert by Resonanz Ensemble on February 13 is part of the Goethe Institute’s concert series called Listen Differently, which aims to present surprising and unusual sound experiences to listeners.



The concert will take place at Rec Room, Floor 20th, Hanoi Creative City, 1 Luong Yen Street, Hai Ba Trung District. Entrance is free.-VNA