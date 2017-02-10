German firms eye Vietnamese market

Vietnamese Ambassador Doan Xuan Hung (R) and delegates at the event (Source: VNA)

– Numerous firms in Germany’s Bayern state expressed their interest in the Vietnamese market during a business gala on February 8 in Coburg city.The event was attended by representatives from the host ministries, embassies in Berlin, 26 heads of foreign Economic Offices including the Vietnamese one, and hundreds of businesses.During the event, Vietnamese Ambassador Doan Xuan Hung met with Parliamentary State Secretary to the German Federal Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development Thomas Silberhorn and the State Secretary in the Bayern Ministry of Economic Affairs and Media, Energy and Technology Franz Josef Pschierer to discuss economic cooperation between Vietnam and Germany, including Bayern.He also talked with local firms to encourage them to invest in Vietnam. Many of the enterprises showed their interest in the Vietnamese market.The firms also plan to hold a workshop on cooperation with Vietnam.-VNA