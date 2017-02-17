German spring cinema screened in Hanoi, HCM City

Poster of the Spring Cinema season (Photo: www.goethe.de)

– The Goethe Institute is running its Spring Cinema season with one popular German film screened every Wednesday, starting February 15 in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.The 10-week event opened with the cyber thriller “Who Am I – No System Is Safe”.In the next week, movie lovers are set to enjoy humour and suspense with the animated film “Animals United – Adventure in Africa”.Then they can also experience the lives of young people in Germany through “Single by contract”, “Suck me Shakespeer”, and “Victoria”.With free admission, the event takes place at the Goethe-Institute Hanoi – No 56-58 Nguyen Thai Hoc Street, Ba Dinh district – and at the Salon Van hoa Ca Phe Thu Bay – 19B Pham Ngoc Thach, District 3, in Ho Chi Minh City.-VNA