German-funded project benefits disabled in Quang Tri

Illustrative image (Source: http://www.baoquangtri.vn)

– Over 3,000 people with disabilities and their families in the central province of Quang Tri have benefited from a German-funded rehabilitation project over the last three years.The figure was announced at a meeting in the locality on December 28 to review the implementation of the community-based project, which has been financed by the German organization, Caritas, since 2000.Through the project, local medical staff and families of the disabled in 20 communes, wards and towns of Cam Lo and Gio Linh districts and Dong Ha city were taught physical therapy and guided how to care for and help the disabled.A centre to support people living with disabilities was established, contributing to rehabilitate about 25-30 disabled children each day.In 2017-2019 period, the programme will focus on activities related to health care, education, livelihood, and empowerment of the disabled.It will intensify the work of check-up and treatment, and work with freelancers and volunteers to provide rehabilitation service and medicines to local disable people.Courses of life skill, vocational training will organised for children with disabilities, towards helping them easily integrate into the community.Attention will be also paid to a programme to generate livelihoods, which is hoped to help improve income and living conditions for disable people, and giving a chance for them to join cultural and sport activities and enjoy their interests. -VNA