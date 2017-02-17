German-funded project improves living conditions for Binh Thuan women

Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

Binh Thuan (VNA) – The living conditions of thousands of women in the south central coastal province of Binh Thuan have remarkably improved as a result of a project funded by German organisation Terre des Hommos in 2013-2016.

After three year of implementation in 15 communes and towns of Tanh Linh, Duc Linh, Ham Thuan Bac and Tuy Phong districts, the project helped more than 800 women rise out of poverty while around 1,300 others became better off thanks to loans and training courses on cultivation and animal husbandry.

More than 10 billion VND (438,700 USD) was disbursed in loans under the project during 2013-2016.

Le Thi Hai Yen, Chairwoman of the provincial Women’s Union, said that the project will continue providing support for disadvantaged people in 2017-2019, and coordinate with local authorities to organise vocational training courses for rural women.-VNA