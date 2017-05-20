Get-together for former Lao military students in Vietnam

At the event (Photo: VNA)

– As many as 300 former Lao students, who studied in military schools in Vietnam, met at a get-together in northern Luang Prabang province, Laos, on May 19.The event was part of activities to celebrate the Laos-Vietnam Friendship and Solidarity Year 2017.Speaking at the meeting, Major General Sonethong Phomavong, deputy head of the General Politics Department of the Lao People's Army, underlined the significance of the event, saying it offered a chance for former Lao students to reminisce unforgettable memories of Vietnamese teachers, officers and people, who helped them during the time they lived and studied in Vietnam.Those who studied in Vietnam have been holding important duties and positions, and many of them became senior officers, commanders in the Lao People’s Army. They are playing a vital role in strengthening and nurturing the special solidarity and time-honoured relations between the two countries.Former Lao military students are very proud of the ties between the two countries’ armies in particular and bilateral relations in general over the last 40 years, he stressed, adding that the two sides have consistently fostered and deepened their cooperation across fields.The event contributed to further strengthening the relationship between the two Parties, States, armies and peoples, said Colonel Tao Van Thai, Vietnamese defence attach in Laos.-VNA