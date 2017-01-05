Get-together marks southwest border defence war victory

Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

– A get-together took place in Ho Chi Minh City on January 5 celebrating the 38th anniversary of the victory of the southwest border defence war and the joint victory of Vietnam and Cambodia over the genocidal Khmer Rouge regime (January 7).Addressing the event, Chairman of the Vietnam-Cambodia Friendship Association in Ho Chi Minh City Truong Minh Nhut said January 7, 1979 marks a historic milestone in the pure, faithful and special friendship between Vietnam and Cambodia and the victory over the Khmer Rouge regime saved Cambodia from the genocidal catastrophe, taking it into a new era of independence, freedom and revival.He affirmed that the association, together with the people nationwide, will continue boosting ties with Cambodian fellows and contribute to reinforcing Vietnam-Cambodia traditional friendship and comprehensive cooperation.Cambodian Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Im Hen, for his part, emphasised that Cambodia’s progresses in all aspects are indispensable to close-knit ties between the two Parties, governments and peoples.He expressed thanks to Vietnam and Ho Chi Minh City in particular for providing support for Cambodia in the past as well as the current nation-building cause.Co-organised by the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations and the Vietnam-Cambodia Friendship Association in Ho Chi Minh City, the event is the start of a series of 20 activities celebrating the 50th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties (June 24), including friendly exchanges and charity events for the poor Cambodians and overseas Vietnamese in Cambodia.-VNA