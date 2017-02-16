Gia Lai province rolls out red carpet for investors

Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

– The Central Highlands province of Gia Lai has rolled out the red carpet for investors by offering financial assistance and administrative reforms, said Vo Ngoc Thanh, Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee.The locality has issued policies to facilitate investment and financial assistance worth up to one billion VND (44,000 USD) per project.Administrative reform has been enhanced to improve the business climate, with measures such as shortening the time required to register assets attached to land to no longer than 14 days, and 10 days by 2020; as well as time consumed to approve environmental impact reports.Dialogues between authorities and enterprises have been increased to get business’ input on policies.The province has instructed relevant authorities and localities to strictly obey relevant policies to support local investment projects.The province has approved a list of 61 projects calling for investment from 2016-2018 in different sectors, worth a total of more than 25 trillion VND (1.1 billion USD).During the investment promotion conference in December 2016, the provincial People’s Committee granted investment licenses to 10 projects.Investors have registered to invest in 12 projects, worth a total of more than 20 trillion VND (880 million USD), of which four are in hi-tech agriculture, with combined investment exceeding 2.6 trillion VND (114.4 million USD).-VNA