Gia Lai strives to have 80 more new rural communes

Illustrative image (Source: VNA)



Gia Lai (VNA) – The Central Highlands province of Gia Lai has made effort to have additional 80 new-style rural communes by 2020, or 43 percent of the total communes.

After five years, 21 communes have been recognised as new-style communes in the locality.



Vo Ngoc Thanh, Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee affirmed that Gia Lai will prioritise infrastructure development in rural areas.



The province will continue raising public awareness of the campaigns like “All people stay united to build new rural areas and civilised urban areas”.



The national programme on building new-style rural areas, initiated by the Government in 2010, includes 19 criteria on socio-economic development, politics and defence, aiming to boost rural areas of Vietnam.



The criteria cover infrastructure development, production capacity improvement, environmental protection and cultural value promotion.-VNA