Global Fund continues supporting Vietnam’s HIV, TB, malaria fight

Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

– Executive Director of the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria Mark Dybul has pledged support to Vietnam to sustainably maintain achievements in the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria.During a meeting in Hanoi on March 6 with Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam, Mark Dybul spoke highly of Vietnam’s successes in AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria prevention, with falling fatalities from HIV/AIDS and tuberculosis and malaria in the pre-elimination phase.The fund has so far provided nearly 400 million USD in non-refundable aid for Vietnam in the effort, a large amount of the sum is for the fight against HIV/AIDS.Deputy PM Dam, for his part, said thanks to the support of foreign countries and organisations, Vietnam has made progress in public health care, including HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria prevention.According to him, Vietnam is one of the first countries that has committed to the United Nations 90-90-90 Target, under which, 90 percent of all people living with HIV will know their HIV status, 90 percent of all people with diagnosed HIV infection will receive sustained antiretroviral (ARV) therapy and 90 percent of those receiving ARV therapy will have viral suppression.Vietnam is striving to ensure sustainable results HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria prevention by issuing policies and mechanisms via social and health insurance funds, target programmes and rallying public resources, he said.He also expressed wish to receive continued financial support from the fund, especially in the 2018-2020 funding round.-VNA