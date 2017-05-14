Vietnamese Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh speaks at the closing ceremony of the GWS 2017 (Source: VNA)

– The Global Summit of Women 2017 (GWS) closed in Tokyo, Japan on May 13 after three working days.Addressing the closing ceremony, Vietnamese Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh stressed that the GWS has become an important forum, helping enhance connection among women worldwide, contributing to joint efforts to ensure gender equality and the advancement of women.She said discussions at the event had provided useful information and knowledge relating to management, leadership, and suggested solutions to help women take on a greater role in the economy of nations.During the three-day summit, over 1,300 delegates from 62 countries focused their discussion on ways to create opportunities for and encourage women to participate more actively in economic activities.They also mentioned advantages and challenges brought by the 4th Scientific Revolution for efforts to ensure gender equality, recommended measures to narrow gender gap, and shared experience in making policies to support women.Many sessions discussed women’s leadership and management skills, how to boost the role of women’s business leadership role, among others.The Vietnamese delegation actively joined in sessions at the event, sharing Vietnam’s experience in promoting the role play by women in all aspects of life, and the country’s efforts to enhance women’s advancement.On the sideline of the event, Vietnamese female entrepreneurs had meetings and exchanges with their counterparts from many countries, during which they provided information of enterprise development in Vietnam.Apart from presenting the Global Women's Leadership Award to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, the GWS’s organisation board also honoured Yuriko Koibe - the first female governor of Tokyo, and former President of Malawi Joyce Banda for their contributions and efforts to promoting gender equality and women’ advancement.-VNA