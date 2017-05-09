Google blocks 1,500 harmful clips at Vietnam’s request

Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

– Google has blocked 1,500 clips with bad contents posted in Youtube out of a list of 2,300 such clips provided by Vietnamese authorities, according to the Authority of Broadcasting and Electric Information under the Ministry of Information and Communications.Since February, Vietnamese authorities have joined hands with Google and Facebook to stop the spread of information inciting violence or smearing the reputation of the government, organisations and individuals in Vietnam.During the four working sessions with Vietnamese authorities, Google and Facebook have shown their willingness to cooperate with Vietnam to clean up the Internet environment to protect users in accordance with Vietnamese and international regulations.A special mechanism has been set up by Google so that Vietnamese agencies can send numerous links with bad content at the same time. Meanwhile, additional tools have been provided to help advertisers better control their advertisements on Youtube.Social network giant Facebook have also removed many fake pages after being notified by Vietnamese authorities.Nearly 70 percent of Vietnam’s population use the Internet while around 50 percent of the population have Facebook accounts.Besides Vietnam, many other countries have also taken drastic actions to build a healthy information environment in the Internet.-VNA