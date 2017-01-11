Government allocates rice for 12 localities

Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Prime Minister has instructed the Ministry of Finance to allocate over 10,400 tonnes of rice from the national reserves for 12 localities to help the needy on the occasion of the lunar New Year festival.

Accordingly, 8,013 tonnes of rice will be delivered to Yen Bai, Cao Bang, Ha Nam, Tuyen Quang, Lao Cai provinces in the north, Thanh Hoa, Nghe An, Quang Tri in the central region, Dak Nong, Kon Tum in the Central Highlands and Ninh Thuan in the south.

In particular, the central province of Quang Ngai will receive 2,419 tonnes of rice, to be distributed to poor households and flood victims.

Quang Ngai was among localities hard hit by floods in December 2016. The floods killed 10 people in the province, leaving four missing and inundated 1,800 houses. More than 700 hectares of rice fields and over 3,500 hectares of crop were damaged.-VNA

The provincial People’s Committees of respective provinces are responsible for receiving and promptly distributing the rice to the people.-VNA