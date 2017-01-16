Government allocates rice, medicines to localities

Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Prime Minister has instructed relevant ministries to allocate rice, antiseptic and vaccines from the national reserves to support localities in need.



Accordingly, the Central Highlands provinces of Gia Lai and Dak Lak will respectively receive over 605.2 tonnes and 500 tonnes of rice on the occasion of Lunar New Year.



The central province of Binh Dinh will get 30,000 litres of antiseptic while 430,000 doses of vaccines will be allocated to the central province of Quang Ngai to prevent diseases on cattle herds.



The provincial People’s Committees are responsible for receiving and promptly distributing the items to the locals.-VNA