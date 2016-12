Flooding in Binh Dinh province. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on December 24 decided to allocate 2,000 tonnes of rice to the south central province of Binh Dinh, which has suffered heavy losses due to recent floods.

In an urgent official dispatch, the PM requested the Ministry of Finance to allocate 2,000 tonnes of rice from the national reserves to flood-hit residents in the province.

The provincial People’s Committee of Binh Dinh is responsible for promptly distributing the rice to the affected people.-VNA