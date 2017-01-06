Government double checks tidal drains after HCM City floods

A house in Thanh Xuan Ward in HCM City’s District 12 was flooded after the valve of a high-tide control culvert broke on Monday. ​(Photo: news.zing.vn)

- The HCM City Department of Agriculture and Rural Development has called on all related agencies to check the high-tide controlling culvert system is in good shape to prevent unexpected occurrences during Tet (the Lunar New Year).

It comes after the valves of two culverts in District 12, in Thanh Xuan Ward’s Can Du and Thanh Loc Ward’s Ca Bon, broke on January 2 evening and many houses were flooded to a depth of 30-40cm.

The flooding badly affected 50 households in Thanh Xuan and 30 in Thanh Loc in addition to many small traders in Nga Tu Ga Market.

By January 3 the flooding had been stopped and the two culverts have been filled with sand bags to prevent a repeat during high tides.

The District 12 People’s Committee is assessing the losses to property and crops to assist them.

The two wards’ embankments are frequently broken during high tides because the culverts often have problems.

On October 16 last year a culvert valve in the Da Han River embankment failed to work and caused the Da Han River to break the embankment, flooding 40 houses and more than 10ha of farms in Thanh Xuan Ward.

The ward has 70km of reinforced embankment, according to Vu Anh Duc, the chairman of its People’s Committee.-VNA