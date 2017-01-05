Government funds sought for reservoirs in Phu Quy island

Phu Quy island (Photo: en.skydoor.net)

– The south central coastal province of Binh Thuan has proposed the Government allocate investment to build two reservoirs in its island district of Phu Quy to ensure water supply for the daily life and production and provide fishery services.The construction of the two reservoirs on six hectares is estimated to cost 100 billion VND (4.4 million USD). The projects are part of a water source planning scheme in Phu Quy district, which had been approved by the Government.The province requested the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development to submit to the Prime Minister for approval of an investment sum of 80 billion VND (3.52 million USD). The rest will be sourced from the local budget.Phu Quy district has an area of 17 sq. km with a population of 27,000. Its population density reaches 1,542 people per sq. km, which is nearly 10 times higher than the province’s average figure.Without rivers, springs, or irrigation works, the water supply for the daily life and production has mostly relied on underground water sources.However, the district has recently seen stronger socio-economic development, particularly in tourism, fishery, national defence and security, leading to a higher demand for water.The fresh water supply for the district falls short of some 800 – 1,000 cu. metres per day, particularly in the dry season. Around 1,000 hectares of agricultural land depend on rain water.-VNA