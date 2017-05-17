Minister, Chairman of the Government Office Mai Tien Dung (Source: kinhdoanh.vnexpress.net) Hanoi VNA) – The Government has issued an instruction on avoiding overlapping inspections carried out by inter-sectoral and competent forces such as police, customs officers and inspectors. The Government has issued an instruction on avoiding overlapping inspections carried out by inter-sectoral and competent forces such as police, customs officers and inspectors.

The instruction was issued right after a conference between Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and businesses in Hanoi on May 17, where the Government received many opinions from enterprises and associations as well as proposals of the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Minister, Chairman of the Government Office Mai Tien Dung said at a press briefing on the same day that Instruction No. 20/2017/CT-TTg aims to create the best possible conditions for production and business activities on the basis of the Government’s Resolution No. 35/2016/NQ-CP on business support and development until 2020.

The minister noted that overlapping inspections have raised concerns among businesses as they affect their production and business activities.

The issuance of the instruction demonstrated the Government’s prompt and drastic response in concerted efforts with agencies to support the development of enterprises, Dung said.

The instruction is expected to change the mindset of about 4.9 million trading households which have refused to transform into businesses due to concerns about taxes, fees and inspections.

The document makes it clear the responsibility of units and agencies as well as of the municipal and provincial People’s Committees for ratifying inspection plans since the beginning of each year.

Each business will be inspected or audited no more than once a year except cases where firms are found to violate laws, Dung stressed.-VNA