Government supports eight flood-hit localities

Flooding inundates many areas in Huong Khe district, Ha Tinh province (Solurce: VNA)

– The Prime Minister has agreed to allocate 165 billion VND (over 7.2 million USD) from the budget reserves fund to eight provinces to help them tackle the consequences of storms and floods from October 13-18.Beneficiary provinces are northern Quang Ninh province, and the central provinces of Thanh Hoa, Nghe An, Ha Tinh, Quang Binh, Quang Tri, ThuaThien-Hue, and Quang Nam.The provinces of Thanh Hoa, Thua Thien-Hue and Quang Ninhwill receive 10 billion VND each. Meanwhile, the respective amounts for Nghe An, Ha Tinh, Quang Binh, Quang Tri and Quang Nam will be 45 billion VND, 30 billion VND, 35 billion VND, and 15 billion VND.The money will be used to buy necessities for flood victims and to restore dykes, irrigation systems and rural transport works which were seriously damaged by the natural disasters.The same day in Hanoi, President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee Nguyen Thien Nhan received 1 billion VND (43,930 USD) donated by officials and residents in the northern province of Thai Nguyen.Nhan said the VFF will early hand over the aid to people in the southern central and Central Highlands region to help them overcome consequences caused by recent floods.Up to 29 people were killed and went missing in the downpours and flood in October alone, and nearly 200,000 houses and infrastructure facilities were under water and damaged in Vietnam’s central region. Losses are estimated at trillions of VND.The central region was again devastated by more heavy rains and flood in November and December. -VNA