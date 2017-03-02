Gov’t leader welcomes French airport group’s investment in Vietnam

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (R) receives the Chairman and CEO of Aéroports de Paris, Augustin de Romanet, on March 2 (Photo: VNA)

– Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc received the Chairman and CEO of Aéroports de Paris (ADP), Augustin de Romanet, on March 2, saying that the French airport group’s investment and business cooperation in Vietnam will substantially contribute to the two countries’ strategic partnership.He valued the ADP’s investment in Vietnam, particularly in transport, and its agreement with the Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) to become a strategic shareholder.On the basis of the Vietnam-France strategic partnership, cooperation between the ADP and the ACV will help enhance bilateral ties in a more substantive manner, he said, speaking highly of the group’s experience in airport operation.Vietnam is one of few Asian countries that have provided e-visas, PM Phuc noted, describing this as a favourable condition for tourists and investors to come to Vietnam, which in turn will stimulate the growth of the aviation industry and the demand for upgrading airports.He said the ADP’s partnership with the ACV will help promote the latter’s capacity airport operation, thereby increasing the quality of services at local airports to the world level.For his part, Augustin de Romanet said his group wants to make long-term investment in Vietnam and help to modernise local airports – an important momentum for socio-economic development.He informed his host about the development of airports in France and considered this a useful experience for the Southeast Asian nation in airport upgrade and expansion.He also hoped for continued support from the Vietnamese Government and relevant agencies for the ADP’s activities in the country.-VNA