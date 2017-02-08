Gov’t resolution instructs orientations of ministries’ activities

The Government's regular meeting for January (Photo: VNA)

– The Government has detailed tasks for ministries in a recently issued resolution, pointing out the focuses of their activities at the start of 2017.Resolution 23/NQ-CP was issued following the Government’s regular meeting for January.The Cabinet requested ministries, sectors and localities speed up equitising and divesting State capital at State-owned enterprises while improving the performance and competitiveness of these firms.The Ministry of Planning and Investment, the Finance Ministry, the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the State Bank of Vietnam were urged to keep close watch on domestic and international economic developments. They were also required to coordinate with each other to control inflation, stablise the macro-economy and promote growth.The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development was tasked with working with localities to take advantage of favourable weather to enhance agricultural, forestry and fishery activities. It will also design criteria for hi-tech agricultural programmes and projects and the list of high technologies used for agriculture which will serve as a basis for devising incentives and support policies.The Government asked the Ministry of Industry and Trade to work with agencies to fuel industrial growth, tackle export hindrances and deal with loss-making projects, the resolution read.The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, along with other sectors and localities, was directed to turn tourism into a spearhead industry. It will coordinate with the Ministry of Public Security to pilot e-visas for foreigners while boosting the management of spring festivals.The Ministry of Public Security was ordered to strengthen the fight against sabotage schemes while ensuring political security and social order and safety. It will also work to combat crime, prevent fires and ensure traffic safety, according to the resolution.-VNA