Gov’t sends top docs to smaller hospitals

Health staff gives vaccines to a child in Long Bien district, Hanoi (Photo: VNA)

– The Hanoi Department of Health has sent doctors, nurses and medical workers from central level hospitals to district level facilities to help share advanced professional techniques.The plan aims to shorten the professional capacity gap between medical staff at central and district levels.Due to limited capacity of doctors at grassroots-level hospitals, many patients infected with serious diseases must be transferred to central hospitals, causing overcrowding. Meanwhile, grassroots-level hospitals struggle to attract patients.Doctor Nguyen Khac Hien, Director of the city’s Health Department, said that this year 35 medical facilities in the city have sent 55 doctors, eight nurses, technicians and midwives specialising in various major fields, from internal medicine, surgery, pediatrics, obstetrics to ear-nose-throat and teeth to grassroots-level hospitals.The mobilised healthcare workers have strong professional qualifications. Many are heads and deputy heads of clinical departments of central hospitals.Until now, 133 techniques have been transferred through direct guidance.The technique transfer has widened opportunities for city dwellers to access better healthcare services.Thanks to the transfer, My Duc Hospital doctors are able to do ovarian cyst endoscopic surgeries. Quoc Oai Hospital can do kidney dialysis.In addition, doctors at Chuong My Hospital are able to operate on thryroid gland lumps and conduct urinary analysis. Since the transfer started in 2014, more and more patients in the district and from surrounding areas flock to the hospital. The number of tables offering medical examinations has risen from nine to 14 to meet increasing demands of local patients.The hospital’s 350 beds are always full, with peak times having up to 400 inpatients.Nguyen Quang Mau, Director of the Phuc Tho District Hospital, said that conducting surgeries was very rare in the hospital before July 2014. However, the hospital now conducts more than 100 surgeries each month. Each day, there are up to six or seven operations, equal to the whole month’s surgeries in previous years.“Earlier, the hospital doctors never thought of endoscopic surgeries. Now the technique is applied for ectopic pregnancy and appendicitis surgeries,” he said.According to the plan, there will be additional 15 medical workers sent to 25 grassroots-level medical facilities next year.-VNA