Gov’t to continue with building institutions in 2017

Minister-Chairman of the Government Office Mai Tien Dung (R) (Source: VNA)

– The Government will continue efforts to complete institutions in 2017 to facilitate activities of citizens and businesses, Minister-Chairman of the Government Office Mai Tien Dung said at a press conference in Hanoi on February 3 following the monthly cabinet meeting.He elaborated that the Government will complete and submit to the National Assembly the draft law on amendments and supplements of several articles of laws regarding trade and investment.The government will also quickly finalise a draft resolution on key tasks and measures to improve business climate and national competitiveness in 2017 so that the Prime Minister can sign it into action after the January cabinet meeting.The implementation of Government’s Resolution 35 on supporting business development will be reviewed with a view to revising it to suit the situation in the next period.Simultaneously, the government will also accelerate the settlement of complaints while preventing criminalisation of economic and civil relations in order to foster public trust.The minister said measures taken under Resolution 35, including reducing land rental and half of income tax for workers in technology and farm produce processing, have brought about encouraging results last year, with a record 110,000 new firms established while nearly 27,000 enterprises resumed their operations, up 24.1 percent annually.Dung said the government has directed ministries, agencies and localities to reform administrative procedures; support small and medium-sized enterprises, start-ups and innovation; ensure fair access to business resources and opportunities; and protect legitimate rights and interests of businesses.The government focused on building relevant mechanisms and policies and requested municipal and provincial authorities hold regular meetings with investors and firms to promptly remove difficulties, as well as launch hotlines and websites to acquire public feedback.The launch of the website http://doanhnghiep.chinhphu.vn on October 1, 2016, provided an effective channel connecting the Government and the business circle./.