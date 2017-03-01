Gov’t urges early completion of Hanoi rail projects

The Cat Linh-Ha Dong elevated rail project is under construction. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung has urged relevant ministries and agencies to speed up construction of two key rail projects in Hanoi.



The Deputy PM wants the projects -- the Cat Linh-Ha Dong and the Nhon-Hanoi Railway Station urban elevated rail projects -- to be put into operation soon to reduce traffic congestion in the capital city.



These are among the first important urban rail projects of Hanoi and the country aimed at encouraging people to use public transport instead of private vehicles. The Government has paid great attention to helping address difficulties during the execution of the project, yet construction has not been completed as scheduled.



Construction process of the projects was adjusted many times but still failed to meet required deadlines, hampering Hanoi’s efforts to reduce traffic jams.



A recent inspection has revealed that the Cat Linh-Ha Dong project has completed 90 percent of construction work while the Nhon-Hanoi Railway Station project has completed some 30 percent of construction work.



To ensure quality, safety and efficiency while working on the projects so that they can be put into operation soon, Deputy PM Dung instructed the Ministry of Transport to continue directing the Management Board of the Cat Linh-Ha Dong elevated rail project and contractors to speed up the construction process, ensuring that all related equipment is installed before July 31, electricity services for the whole route are completed before September 1 and the project is put into trial operation on September 30.



The transport ministry is entrusted to choose an independent foreign consultant who is capable of assessing the whole project before and during the trial operation process. The project will undergo careful inspection before it is put into operation to ensure complete safety, according to the deputy prime minister.



With regard to the Nhon-Hanoi Railway Station metro rail project, the deputy PM asked Hanoi’s authorities to undertake measures to resolve issues related to land clearance and the bidding process to create conditions for the implementation of the project.



He requested contractors and relevant agencies to ensure safety for workers, people and vehicles travelling near construction sites during the construction process. The transport ministry and the Hanoi People’s Committee were asked to ensure relevant agencies strictly abided by labour safety, traffic safety, sanitation, fire prevention and control regulations, along with ensuring the project’s quality.



The Cat Linh-Ha Dong elevated railway project kicked off in November 2011, with an initial investment of 552 million USD (including over 133 million USD from the Vietnamese Government).



The railway was scheduled to be put into operation in 2016. However, due to changes in the design plan and tardiness in land clearance, work on the project was delayed and investment in the project increased to some 250 million USD.



The project will have 12 stations and a depot linking Dong Da district’s Cat Linh street and Ha Dong district’s Yen Nghia bus station.



Each train will travel at an average speed of 35km per hour and a maximum speed of 80km per hour. The estimated time for each train to ferry passengers from Ha Dong to Cat Linh will be 24 minutes.



The Nhon-Hanoi Railway Station project has a total length of 12.5km, comprising an 8.5km aerial track that will connect Nhon depot with Thu Le Zoo and a 4km-long underground track that will link Thu Le with the Hanoi Railway Station.



The line will start at Nhon and reach Cau Giay via National Highway 32 and Ho Tung Mau and Xuan Thuy streets. It will also pass through Kim Ma, Nui Truc and Quoc Tu Giam streets. The last stop will be the Hanoi Railway Station at the T-junction of Le Duan and Tran Hung Dao streets.



It is expected to be completed by 2018 and begin operations in 2019.-VNA