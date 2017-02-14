Greece wants to develop seaport partnership with HCM City

Chairman of the ​HCM City People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong (R) receives Greece’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Nikos Kotzias (Photo: VNA)



– Greek businesses are keen to promote cooperation with Vietnam and particularly Ho Chi Minh City in the field of seaport.Greece’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Nikos Kotzias made the remark at a meeting with Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong in the city on February 14.He said Greece is willing to serve as a bridge for Vietnamese enterprises, especially those from HCM City, to make inroads into the European market.The diplomat suggested the two sides enhance cooperation in cultural exchanges, art and music to strengthen their mutual understanding and solidarity, as well as collaboration in politics, external affairs, and economics.Phong said the trade and investment relations between Greece and HCM City are still modest and below the bilateral cooperation potential.Therefore, the city hopes Greece will step up cooperative activities in the fields of its strength such as seaport, tourism, culture and art, he recommended.He asserted that the southern metropolis will create the optimal conditions for foreign companies, including Greek ones, to make long-term business in the city.-VNA