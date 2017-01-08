Ha Giang expands bridge construction to ease traffic jam

At the ground-breaking ceremony (Photo: VNA)



– The northern mountainous province of Ha Giang held a ground-breaking ceremony to start the construction of the Yen Bien bridge in Ha Giang city on January 8.Spanning the Lo River, the steel-reinforced concrete bridge is designed with three lanes and has a total length of 114m and a width of 15m.It is scheduled to be completed in August 2017 with a view to easing traffic congestion and ensuring traffic safety in the city.Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Van Son said the sub-project worth over 40 billion VND (1.7 million USD) is part of the transport sector loan for national road improvement project funded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) to reconstruct deteriorated bridges.He asked all relevant units and sectors to focus on land clearance to facilitate the construction of the bridge.The official also requested contractors to ensure progress and quality of the project as well as labour safety and environmental protection.The Ministry of Transport was the investor of the project while contractors include the Bridge 14 Joint Stock Company and Thang Long Mechanized and Construction Joint Stock Company.-VNA