Ha Nam intensifies investment promotion with RoK

​Chairman of the Ha Nam provincial People's Committee Nguyen Xuan Dong (R) and Chairman of the RoK-Vietnam Friendship Association Kim Hyeon Uk exchange the MoU on cooperation (Photo: baohanam.com.vn)

– The People’s Committee of northern Ha Nam province and the Republic of Korea-Vietnam Friendship Association (KOVEA) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on bilateral cooperation on May 15.Under the MoU, the KOVEA will provide support for Ha Nam’s working delegations in investment promotion activities in the Republic of Korea (RoK).Ha Nam province, in turn, facilitates investment and operations of RoK enterprises in the locality.The two sides also pledged to work together to encourage partnerships in tourism, industry, services, and urban construction and development, and open a Korean training centre or faculty in a local school.In addition, they want to set up a Korean culture street in the province.Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Xuan Dong affirmed that the locality will create all favourable conditions for cooperative activities between the two sides.-VNA