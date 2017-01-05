Ha Nam target 56.5 trillion VND in 2017 industrial production

Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

– The northern province of Ha Nam has set a target of 56.5 trillion VND (2.48 billion USD) in 2017 industrial production, a rise of 15.4 percent over 2016, heard a conference held by the provincial Department of Industry and Trade on January 5 to launch tasks for the new year.Besides, the province aims at total retail sale and service revenue of 19.1 trillion VND, up 18 percent from the previous year, and export value of 1.5 billion USD or 20 percent rise.According to Tran Van Son, Vice Director of the department, in order to fulfil the targets, the province will focus on boosting the growth of support industry, processing and manufacturing industries, laying firm foundation for the rapid and sustainable industrial development in the 2016-2025 period.Meanwhile, Ha Nam will implement a trade promotion programme towards 2020, while adjusting the planning of industry and trade for the 2011-2010 period with a vision to 2030, said Son.Son added that the local industry sector will coordinate with other departments, sectors and localities to improve State management capacity in industry and trade, while ensuring stable power supply for socio-economic activities, especially major projects and businesses.At the same time, Ha Nam will hold regular dialogues with the business community to tackle their difficulties, said Son, adding that the province will speed up administrative reform, improving working effectiveness and attitude of public servants and applying one-door mechanism in granting business licences.Addressing the conference, Vu Dai Thang, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee asked the industry sector to work harder to remove obstacles facing businesses to boost production, thus fulfilling and exceeding the set targets.The sector should create favourable conditions for underway and planned projects to increase industrial production, while strictly implementing commitments to investors, he requested.Thang also stressed the importance of careful selection projects to protect the environment, with priority given to high technology industry, support industry and industry serving agriculture.In 2016, Ha Nam enjoyed over 48.3 trillion VND in industrial production, a rise of 16.4 percent year on year, while its industrial production index rose 13.2 percent over the previous year.Total retail and service revenue of the province reached 16.5 trillion VND, up 16.7 percent year on year. Ha Nam also earned 1.25 billion USD in exports, a surge of 19.6 percent over 2015.-VNA