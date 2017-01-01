Ha Nam urged to develop industries of high added value

At the event (Source: VNA)

Ha Nam(VNA) – President Tran Dai Quang urged the Red River Delta province of Ha Nam to develop industries of high added value during a ceremony celebrating the 20th anniversary of the province’s re-establishment on January 1.Industries may include agriculture and pharmaceuticals, he suggested, stressing that Ha Nam should refuse investment projects that pose risk to environment and use backward technology.The President advised attracting more investment from developed countries, developing materials zones for the food industry, encouraging household businesses to upgrade to firms operating in agriculture, and rallying resources for new rural construction.Two decades after its re-establishment, Ha Nam has achieved an annual growth of 12 percent. The local gross domestic product (GDP) has surpassed 38 trillion VND (1.65 billion USD) and the average income per capita hit more than 48 million VND, marking a 23-fold increase from 1997.Being one of the top 10 localities in term of foreign direct investment attraction, Ha Nam currently houses 633 valid projects, including 185 foreign-invested ones worth in excess of 5.47 billion USD.The province’s export revenue soared from 3.7 million USD in 1997 to 1.25 billion USD in 2016. The socio-economic infrastructure, trade and services have improved significantly.Positive results have also seen in socio-cultural-sports fields, with cultural, social and humanitarian activities attracting people from all walks of life.As the country is entering the period of industrialisation, modernisation and extensive global integration, the State leader asked the provincial Party Committee, authorities and people to do their best to successfully realise the resolution adopted by the 19th provincial Party Congress, contributing to the success of the resolution by the 12th National Party Congress.He stressed that a task crucial to the socio-economic development, and national defence-security is the Party building and rectification, in which, the provincial Party Committee and political system need to be strengthened while Party units at the grassroots levels need to improve their leadership.On the occasion, President Tran Dai Quang presented the Independence Order, first class, to the the province. It was the second time Ha Nam had been bestowed the decoration./.