Ha Nam works to remove labour difficulties for FDI businesses

Workers at Dong Van Industrial Park in Ha Nam province (Photo: hanam.gov.vn)

Ha Nam (VNA) – The People’s Committee of the northern province of Ha Nam held a meeting with foreign direct investment (FDI) businesses in the locality to discuss labour issues on February 15.



FDI enterprises have faced numerous difficulties such as lack of high-quality employees and limited housings and pickup buses for workers, said representatives of FDI businesses at the event.



They suggested the locality provide pickup buses while speeding up the construction of accommodations for workers.



They also asked the province to take measures to lure workers from other localities as well as run information on employee recruitment on mass media and train more high-quality labourers.



Acquiring FDI businesses’ opinions, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Vu Dai Thang said that the province will help bring recruitment information to colleges, universities and vocational schools as well as communes where IPs are based.



It will maintain buses to pick up workers in the locality while considering opening more bus routes linking to Hanoi and neighbouring provinces.



The province plans to build houses, kindergartens and public facilities to serve workers’ needs, he said, adding that it will continue implementing a project to train 1,000 skilled workers for FDI businesses and coordinate with educational institutes to ensure labour supply for the companies.

Meanwhile, the businesses are asked to create a friendly and fair working environment while paying more attention to the material and spiritual lives of their workers.



According to Tran Xuan Duong, head of the Ha Nam IPs management board, 153 FDI businesses operating in local industrial parks are employing more than 37,500 labourers. The firms want to recruit over 5,700 workers this year.-VNA