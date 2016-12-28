Ha Tinh province makes breakthrough in industrial development

Illustrative photo (Photo: kkthatinh.gov.vn)

Ha Tinh (VNA) – The central province of Ha Tinh has achieved a breakthrough growth in the industry sector despite difficulties caused by natural disasters and the marine environment accident.

The province’s industrial production index increased by 15.37 percent compared to last year.

Ha Tinh licensed 108 investment projects during the year, up 22 projects against 2015. They included 100 domestic-invested projects with registered capital of 8 trillion VND (over 351 million USD) and 8 foreign-funded ones worth 155 million USD.

Ha Tinh also paid attention to policies supporting and encouraging local small businesses. To date, it has 6,234 local businesses listed in the National Business Registration Portal, in which 4,831 firms and unites are operational.

There were 930 enterprises established in the province in 2016, presenting an annual increase of 7.9 percent.

Both the collective and private economic sectors witnessed swift development, with 230 cooperatives and nearly 4,000 household businesses set up.

The locality has built 18 industrial clusters, attracted 233 projects, of which 135 are being implemented.

The local industry sector is expected to record high growth and contribute 12.68 percentage points to the provincial economic growth in 2017, helping Ha Tinh become an industry and tourism province.-VNA