At the ceremony (Photo: VNA)

– A ceremony was held in Huong Son district, the central province of Ha Tinh to commemorate and rebury remains of some volunteer Vietnamese soldiers fell down in Laos.Addressing the ceremony, Vice Chairman of the Ha Tinh People’s Committee Dang Quoc Vinh showed gratefulness to heroic martyrs who shed blood for the Vietnam-Laos solidarity.Vinh thanked the Lao side for coordination and support in searching, repatriating the remains of the martyrs to their homeland.Earlier on May 18, a requiem for the martyrs was held in Ha Tinh.In the dry season of 2016-2017, Ha Tinh team for searching and repatriating martyrs’ remain brought home 12 sets of remains of martyrs from Laos.Since 1999, Ha Tinh has repatriated 750 sets of remains of Vietnamese martyrs from Laos to rebury in Vietnam, including 503 sets from Bolykhamsay, 118 from Vientiane capital city and 129 from Vientiane province.-VNA