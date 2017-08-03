Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

– The Steering Committee for the National Target Programme on New Rural Development of northern Hai Duong province has recognised additional 13 communes as new-style rural areas.They include Le Ninh, Phuc Thanh, Pham Menh communes of Kinh Mon district; Le Loi, Hung Dao, Kenh Giang, Bac An communes of Chi Linh township; Vinh Hoa, Tan Phong, Hung Thai, Van Hoi, Hoang Hanh, Nghia An communes of Ninh Giang district.Hai Duong has so far recorded 115 new-style rural communes, or half of the total, and is working to recognise Kinh Mon district and Chi Linh township as new rural areas.Between now and the late 2017, the province strives to have at least 17 new rural communes, raising the total to 132, or 58.4 percent, with each commune meeting 17 criteria.In order to spread the campaign sustainably, the province has rallied resources for the effort, including raising local and private funds, and incorporating the drive into other socio-economic development schemes.The committee asked localities to promptly deal with debts in the effort.-VNA