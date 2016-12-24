Hai Duong honoured with Independence Order for achievements

National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan (fourth, left) presents the Independence Order to Hai Duong province (Photo: VNA)

– The Red River Delta province of Hai Duong held a ceremony on December 24 to mark 20 years of its re-establishment and received an Independence Order, first class, for its outstanding achievements.National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan, who is former Secretary of the provincial Party Committee, attended the event.In his address, Secretary of the provincial Party Committee and Chairman of the provincial People’s Council Nguyen Manh Hien said on November 6, 1996, at its 10th session, the 9th National Assembly approved a resolution on separating and adjusting the border of some provinces, including Hai Hung. On January 1, 1997, Hai Duong and Hung Yen were officially re-established from the division of Hai Hung.Over the past two decades, Hai Duong has obtained a number of prominent attainments in various fields, he said, elaborating that its annual economic growth has continually been higher than the national average, reaching 9.3 percent between 1997-2016. The local economy is now 17.2 times bigger than it was 20 years ago.The province is currently home to nearly 9,500 businesses with registered capital totaling 72 trillion VND (almost 3.2 billion USD), and 18 industrial parks with 10 of them already operational. About 7.2 billion USD has been poured into 325 FDI projects in the locality.Hai Duong’s budget collection is estimated to reach almost 11 trillion VND (483.3 million USD) this year, rising by 26 times from 1997. Per capita income approximates 47 million VND (over 2,000 USD), up 16 times. Meanwhile, the province has also continually recorded high growth in exports which expanded by 28.8 percent annually to nearly 5 billion USD in 2016, Hien said.He noted his province has also performed well in cultural and social aspects, adding that Hai Duong is one of the leading localities in ensuring universal education and healthcare for people. It has about 8.2 doctors per 10,000 people, up 2.5 times from 1997.While more than 30,000 jobs are created every year, the household poverty rate under new criteria has dropped to 6 percent. Hai Duong has also paid attention to preserving and upholding cultural values, the official said.At the ceremony, National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan presented the Independence Order (first class) to Hai Duong province and applauded its efforts and contributions to Vietnam’s overall development.Located in the northern key economic region, Hai Duong should capitalise on its potentials and advantages while optimising all resources to make breakthroughs, thereby ensuring rapid, comprehensive and sustainable development, she said.The NA Chairwoman also told the provincial authorities to build a pure and strong political system in line with the Resolution of the 12th National Party Congress, and press on with Party reinforcement activities.Ngan voiced her belief that with its tradition, accomplishments, experience and determination, Hai Duong will achieve greater successes in the future.Later on the day, NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan visited Duc Chinh commune in Cam Giang district.Working with the local authorities, the NA leader praised the commune’s positive changes in the life of local residents as well as its efforts in reducing poverty and ensuring security and social order.She requested administrations from the provincial to grassroot levels to create favourable conditions for agricultural production and building transport and irrigation networks.Ngan also urged Duc Chinh commune and Hai Duong in general to continue speeding up the building of new-style rural areas.-VNA