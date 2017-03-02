Hai Duong lures 128.6 mln USD in foreign investment

Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

– Hai Duong attracted 128.6 million USD in foreign investment in the first two months of 2017, representing an 8.4-fold increase from the same period last year.The provincial Department of Planning and Investment has reported that the figure included 89.2 million USD coming from seven new projects and the remainder being added capital of four existing projects.The Red River Delta province also aims for the top 20 in terms of the provincial competiveness index in 2016-2020.It aims to double the number of its enterprises by 2020.In 2016, Hai Duong registered an economic growth rate of 7.9 percent. The province collected over 11 trillion VND (500 million USD) for the state budget and fetched 4.5 billion USD from exports.The locality is now home to around 11,000 businesses and 339 foreign investment projects from 24 countries and territories.It has established 18 industrial parks on a total area of over 3,000 hectares and devised a plan to develop 45 industrial clusters on over 2,000 hectares.-VNA