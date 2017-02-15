Hai Duong province calls for more investment

Illustrative image (Source: VNA)



– Leaders from the northern province of Hai Duong have called on domestic and foreign businesses based in Ho Chi Minh City to promote investment in the fields of infrastructure, hi-tech industry, tourism and agriculture in the locality.Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Nguyen Manh Hien along with other leaders from the provincial People’s Council and People’s Committee made the appeal at a meeting with Hai Duong entrepreneurs in the southern economic hub on February 15.Deputy Director of the Nguyen Kim Group, Pham Van Ngoan, spoke highly of the province’s efforts to create a favourable business environment and affirmed to build a hi-end trade and service centre in Hai Duong city with a total investment of over 600 billion VND (26.3 million USD).Located at the heart of the Red River Delta, Hai Duong has all necessary conditions to develop tourism, trade, industry and real estate, said Vice Chairwoman of the CT Group Ngo Thi Thu Thuy.Meanwhile, Director of La Tia To Restaurant Private Enterprise in HCM City Le Thi Ngan suggested Hai Duong adopt measures to encourage firms to invest in producing, preserving and processing agricultural products.At the end of the meeting, representatives of the Hai Duong People’s Committee and investors signed six memoranda of understanding on implementing projects in trade, services, agriculture, and industry.In 2016, Hai Duong registered an economic growth rate of 7.9 percent. The province collected over 11 trillion VND (500 million USD) for the state budget and fetched 4.5 billion USD from exports.The locality is now home to around 11,000 businesses and 339 foreign investment projects from 24 countries and territories.It has established 18 industrial parks on a total area of over 3,000 hectares and devised a plan to develop 45 industrial clusters on more than 2,000 hectares.-VNA