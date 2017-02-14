Hai Phong pushes tourism development

A corner of Lan Ha bay in Cat Ba archipelago (Source: VNA)

– The northern coastal city of Hai Phong aims to develop tourism into a spearhead economic sector, towards becoming a tourism centre of Vietnam by 2030.The city’s tourism sector will enhance international cooperation and links with other localities to promote green and sustainable tourism, said Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Tourism Le Trung Son.The department will intensify promotion activities to attract more visitors and call for more investment in the field while considering building a multi-language handbook to introduce cultural identities.Information related to tourism events will be promoted at the website: www.dulichhaiphong.gov.vn.The department will actively join tourism events and organise fact-finding tours to other localities to learn from their experience and seek cooperation opportunities.Attention will also be paid to a project to develop cultural and spiritual tourism products, eco-tourism and maritime tourism, and new products on inter-regional tourism routes: Hanoi-Hai Phong-Quang Ninh; Hai Phong-Hai Duong-Bac Ninh; and Hanoi- Hung Yen-Hai Duong-Hai Phong-Quang Ninh.Last year, Hai Phong enhanced links with localities in the Red River Delta and in the south with Can Tho and Khanh Hoa.Thanks to direct flights between Hai Phong and foreign countries like Thailand, Japan and the Republic of Korea, Hai Phong became an attractive destination for tourists from northeast Asian countries.In 2016, the city welcomed six million visitors, including 759,000 foreigners.-VNA