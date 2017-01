At the event (Source: VNA)

– The northern port city of Hai Phong started construction of Hoang Van Thu Bridge across Cam River on January 6, a key work to help the city expand to the north.The 2.5 trillion VND (115.2 million USD) bridge will connect the old inner city area with the future administrative area of Hai Phong in the other side of Cam River, in line with the city’s master plan to 2025 with a vision to 2050 approved by the Prime Minister.The Hoang Van Thu bridge is more than 1,570m long and 33.5m wide with four lanes for motorized vehicles, two lanes for other vehicles and pedestrian path.It is scheduled to be completed in the first quarter of 2019./.