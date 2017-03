Illustrative image (Source: VNA)



Hanoi (VNA) – The export value of Vietnam’s handicraft products has averaged 1.6 billion USD per year since 2000.



According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, the country has 5,411 handicraft villages, of which 1,864 are traditional handicraft villages.



Annually, the number of business households in rural areas increases by 8.8-9.8 percent, producing a production growth rate of about 15 percent.



Craft villages create jobs for about 11 million labourers in rural areas.-VNA