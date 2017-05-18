A health worker spray chemicals to kill mosquitoes. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Hanoi has reported 669 cases of dengue fever this year, a rise of 26 percent year-on-year, announced the city’s Preventive Medicine Department.

The disease has occurred in 26 districts, with no fatalities. Dong Da, Hoang Mai, Hai Ba Trung and Thanh Xuan districts have the highest number of infections.

From start of the year, Dong Da district has recorded 165 cases in 18 wards, tripling that of the same period last year.

Local districts and wards have been directed to step up measures to tackle dengue fever. Local authorities have also been asked to raise public awareness about the disease.



The city’s health sector needs to improve the monitoring of patients, mosquito density to promptly detect outbreaks and spray chemicals in high-risk areas.-VNA