Hanoi approves CNN promotional videos

The Temple of Literature in Hanoi (Photo: vietnamtourism.com.vn)

– Hanoi has selected two promotional clips to be broadcast on the American Cable News Network (CNN) in 2017, according to Decision No. 1415/QD-UBND recently signed by Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Ngo Van Quy.The 30-second clips titled “Gioi thieu Ha Noi – Trai tim Vietnam”(Hanoi – the heart of Vietnam), and “Ha Noi – Cai noi di san” (Hanoi – the cradle of heritage) feature the capital’s scenery and heritage.Hanoi authorities and CNN reached a communication cooperation deal for 2017 and 2018, with the US channel agreeing to help Hanoi produce 30-second promotional videos, 3 and 5 minutes reports and a 30-minute programme.The promotion campaign is expected to introduce Hanoi to millions of people across the globe via CNN.CNN is an American cable and satellite television channel available in more than 212 countries and territories.-VNA