Hanoi Archdiocese extends greetings to Mass Mobilisation Commission

A photo of the meeting. (Source: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Mass Mobilisation Truong Thi Mai on January 16 received Archbishop of the Hanoi Archdiocese Cardinal Nguyen Van Nhon who came to extend Lunar New Year (Tet) greetings to the agency.



Cardinal Nguyen Van Nhon wished Mai and all members of the commission a New Year with good health and luck and strong performance in fulfilling all assigned tasks.



He also briefed the host on major activities and conditions of the Catholic community as well as Catholic parishes and dioceses.



Mai thanked the guest for the wishes, expressing her hope that Cardinal Nguyen Van Nhon and other priests of the Hanoi Archdiocese enjoy a happy New Year and make more contributions to the country’s development, join the Party and State’s efforts in caring for material and spiritual life of the people.



Extending her Tet wishes to Catholics in the Hanoi Archdiocese, Mai affirmed that belief and religious activities are normal practices and the right of each people.-VNA