Hanoi Buffaloes beat Dunkin’ Raptors at TBSL

Hanoi Buffaloes vs Dunkin’ Raptors (Photo: thethaovanhoa.vn)

- The Vietnamese basketball team Hanoi Buffaloes defeated Dunkin’ Raptors of Thailand 71-70 in the second match of the Thailand Basketball League (TBSL) 2017 in Bangkok on January 8.Earlier, they lost to Nakorn Phantom Madgoat 61-81 in the first match.They will meet PEA of Thailand and Adroit of Singapore in the upcoming matches.Meanwhile, Saigon Heat lost to Taiwan’s Kaohsiung Truth 83-82 in the ASEAN Basketball League (ABL) at Kaohsiung Municipal Senior High School in Taiwan on January 7.The Heat has now lost four straight games and have placed last among six teams in the rankings.The Truth, after four heartbreaking losses, can at last breathe a sigh of relief.The Heat will meet the Truth again on January 14 at CIS Arena in HCM City.-VNA