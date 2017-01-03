Hanoi Buffaloes have Americans in Basketball Super League

Steve Thomas, one of Hanoi Buffaloes’ foreign players, to compete at the Thailand Basketball Super League. (Photo: Hanoi Buffaloes)

- Hanoi Buffaloes will compete in the Thailand Basketball Super League with three foreigners.The club has signed contracts with Lance Perique, Steve Thomas and Marcus Douthit, all of who are American players. Apart from Perique, the two others have been competing in Southeast Asia for several years.Thomas is a point forward and can be a centre. He won the ASEAN Basketball League in 2012 in an Indonesia Warriors’ jersey and in 2014 with Hi-tech Bangkok City.Douthit, used to be a member of the Los Angeles Lakers at the NBA Draft in 2004. He played for 12 years in the NBA Development League before leaving for Europe and Asia.He received the citizenship of the Philippines in 2011 and became a member of the national team.The Buffaloes will play their first match against Nakhon Pathom’s Mad Goat on January 7. A day later they will meet Dunkin Raptors.-VNA