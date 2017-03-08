Hanoi conducts 2017 economic census

Illustrative photo (Photo: VNA)

– Hanoi is conducting an economic census to collect data on local businesses and economy, heard a conference to discuss the implementation of the work on March 7.The 2017 economic census covers all local business establishments, state administrative bodies, religious organisations and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) in the city.It aims to measure the number of local business establishments and employees and obtain data on their location, ownership, employees, payroll, performance, access to loans and use of information technology.The census started on March 1 for enterprises, state administrative bodies and NGOs and will begin on July 1 for non-farm individual business establishments and religious organisations.Speaking at the conference, Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Chung asked agencies to provide staff with training and ensure the accuracy of the information.-VNA